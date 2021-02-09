Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 936.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 429,284 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 370,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after purchasing an additional 328,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 371,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 272,140 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

