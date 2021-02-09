Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in Ferro by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,320,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter worth about $509,000.

Get Ferro alerts:

NYSE FOE opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

FOE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.