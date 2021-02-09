STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,533,000 after acquiring an additional 93,578 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after acquiring an additional 167,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STERIS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after buying an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,367,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after buying an additional 43,331 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $183.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.