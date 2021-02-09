LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. LSI Industries reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LSI Industries by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 111,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LSI Industries by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

