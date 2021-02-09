Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Financial Contrast

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Restaurant Brands International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $512.95 million 0.74 -$118.29 million $0.47 21.60 Restaurant Brands International $5.60 billion 3.26 $643.00 million $2.72 22.02

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Del Taco Restaurants. Del Taco Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Del Taco Restaurants and Restaurant Brands International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 3 0 2.75 Restaurant Brands International 1 5 19 0 2.72

Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.37%. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus price target of $64.14, indicating a potential upside of 7.07%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Restaurant Brands International.

Risk and Volatility

Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Del Taco Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Del Taco Restaurants pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Restaurant Brands International pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants -42.94% 5.43% 1.57% Restaurant Brands International 11.00% 26.67% 4.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Del Taco Restaurants on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,932 TH restaurants, 18,838 BK restaurants, and 3,316 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

