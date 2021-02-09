$0.07 EPS Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.09. OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

