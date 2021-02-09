Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $92,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,764.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.