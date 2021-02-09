Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.66

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and traded as high as $32.75. Capcom shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 8,422 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

