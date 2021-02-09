Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.57

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and traded as high as $49.01. Truxton shares last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 174 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $140.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

