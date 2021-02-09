Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $9.11. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 50,431 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter worth $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 358,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

