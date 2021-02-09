The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $272.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.78.

NYSE EL opened at $280.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a PE ratio of 171.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $284.66.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock valued at $530,414,463. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

