Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.24

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and traded as high as $29.60. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 1,559 shares trading hands.

About Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

