Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.50. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 7,275 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

About Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

