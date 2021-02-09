Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Carlos Minetti Sells 19,260 Shares

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DFS opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

