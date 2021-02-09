Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys 1,347,250 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 1,347,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.97 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,659,471.50 ($1,899,622.50).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Raphael Lamm bought 557,546 shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,089,444.88 ($778,174.92).

On Friday, November 20th, Raphael Lamm bought 136,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$259,352.00 ($185,251.43).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.07.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

