Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$17,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,943,184.52.
Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 8th, Raymond Heung sold 800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$2,512.00.
Shares of TSE:MPC opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$248.93 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92.
Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) Company Profile
Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.
Further Reading: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.