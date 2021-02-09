Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$17,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,943,184.52.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Raymond Heung sold 800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$2,512.00.

Shares of TSE:MPC opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$248.93 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799998 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

