IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director M Anne Szostak Sells 11,876 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IDXX opened at $495.76 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $522.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

