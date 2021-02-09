Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Given New GBX 425 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

BEZ opened at GBX 365.60 ($4.78) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. Beazley plc has a 52-week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.99). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 367.05.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

