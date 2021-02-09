Truist Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $160.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Truist from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.55.

PTON stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,071.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $1,550,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $89,595,614 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

