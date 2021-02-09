INmune Bio’s (INMB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.
INMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.
NASDAQ:INMB opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 3.01.
About INmune Bio
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
