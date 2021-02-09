INmune Bio’s (INMB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.

INMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at $2,578,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in INmune Bio by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.