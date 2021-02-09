Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 16,153 The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HYB stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.