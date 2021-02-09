Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fitbit in the first quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fitbit by 335.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fitbit during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Fitbit during the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fitbit alerts:

In related news, insider Eric N. Friedman sold 272,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $1,857,985.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,811.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.35 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:FIT opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Fitbit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Fitbit Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.