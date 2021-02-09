Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 16,538 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,086 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 406,952 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,795,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.