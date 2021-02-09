Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBT. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 54.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at about $161,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBT shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

MBT stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

