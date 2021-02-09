Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $70,000 in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $10.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

