15,069 Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MannKind by 13.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 144,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in MannKind by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 707,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $108,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

MNKD stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

