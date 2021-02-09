First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.

FQVLF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

