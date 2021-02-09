Alithya Group (ALYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Alithya Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

ALYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

