NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $31,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,300 shares of company stock valued at $104,981. Insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

