Strs Ohio Purchases 12,500 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 147.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Adient were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Adient by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adient by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

