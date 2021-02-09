Strs Ohio Sells 297 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fastly were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Fastly stock opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.45 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,453 shares of company stock worth $5,960,922. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

