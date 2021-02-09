Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Customers Bancorp worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,088 shares of company stock worth $215,385. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

CUBI opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $826.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

