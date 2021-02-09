Strs Ohio Has $694,000 Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $500.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

