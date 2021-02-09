Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Weis Markets worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Weis Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Weis Markets by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

