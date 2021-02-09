Strs Ohio Sells 5,200 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 174,136 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BY opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $704.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

