Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $864,000 Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 15,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

