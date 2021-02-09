Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $885,000 Stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of CryoLife worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRY. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after buying an additional 545,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,215,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,801,000 after buying an additional 242,715 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 527,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 132,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CryoLife news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $383,318.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $178,530.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,698 shares of company stock worth $700,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRY. TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

