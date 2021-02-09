OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $522.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

