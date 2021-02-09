Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report $408.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Crocs posted sales of $262.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,024,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 48,600 shares of company stock worth $3,390,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in Crocs by 13.6% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,779,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Crocs by 52.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,824,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $78.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.