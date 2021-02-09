Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $101.19 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

