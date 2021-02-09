Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $66.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.96.

GILD stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

