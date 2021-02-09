British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after buying an additional 1,722,591 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after purchasing an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,758,000 after purchasing an additional 422,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 250,286 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.