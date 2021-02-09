British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “
Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.
