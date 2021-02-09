Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CRARY. Barclays upgraded Crédit Agricole from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

CRARY opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

