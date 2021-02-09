Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Ipsen alerts:

IPSEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Ipsen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Ipsen stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.19. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ipsen (IPSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.