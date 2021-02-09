HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSBC. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Investec lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $26.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,348,000 after buying an additional 712,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,255,000 after buying an additional 37,299 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 226,372 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 101,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

