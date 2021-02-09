Insperity (NSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Insperity to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NSP opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

