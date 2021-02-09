Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.30

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and traded as high as $29.93. Komatsu shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 164,839 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Komatsu alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.