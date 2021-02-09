Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.11. Therapeutic Solutions International shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 88,577,325 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI)

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduc inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients based upon pterostilbene to promote cellular rejuvenation and healthy functionality.

