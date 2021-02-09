Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.98. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 70,601 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

About Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

