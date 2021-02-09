1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.94 ($30.52).

Get 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €22.30 ($26.24) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 1 year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.